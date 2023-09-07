Telluride Film Festival 2023 Highlights

Reporting for RogerEbert.com carries considerable weight due to the importance of his legacy, as he is well renowned in Telluride; it was one of his favorite film festivals. Telluride's 50th Anniversary online program includes a quote from him in which he says the fest is "... like Cannes died and went to heaven."

My fellow film critic attendees gave similar positive answers to why they enjoy Telluride. In speaking with Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times, he said, "The first few days here are as crazy and frenzied as they are at most film festivals, but at a certain point, it is the type of place where you feel you can relax, take things in, as it does move at a much saner pace than most festivals." In a quick conversation with Clayton Davis of Variety, he replied, "Telluride has the best movies and best location, ah yes, location, location, location." Director Steve McQueen said of the festival, "Telluride is unique and wonderful. It's a filmmaker's paradise." McQueen was in Telluride to promote his documentary, "Occupied City."

My festival started with the excellent Alexander Payne film, "The Holdovers." It's the story of an eccentric boarding school teacher working at an elite school who forms a bond with a student over Christmas break. The screening location was the Werner Herzog Theater, which is a hockey rink during the winter. Payne introduced the movie and spoke of his fondness for Telluride's festival. He also talked about the similarities between his lead character, Paul Giamatti, and his background attending the well-respected Yale University, where, at one point, Giamatti's father was the college president.

Before entering the theater, I met Beth Miller, a jewelry designer from Boston who told me she'd been coming to the festival for 24 years with her mother, who is in her late eighties. This year, she went with a friend. I was impressed by their film schedule and enthusiasm. When she found out I freelanced for RogerEbert.com, she was very excited as she and Chaz Ebert are close friends. We exchanged our details and met up for another screening. Again, a benefit of film festivals is meeting new people.