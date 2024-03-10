SXSW Film Festival 2024: Babes, My Dead Friend Zoe, Y2K

Pamela Adlon’s “Babes” undeniably will. Hysterically funny, defiantly gross, and truly sweet, it’s a perfect blend of the comedic voices of the creator of “Better Things” and Ilana Glazer, who co-wrote and stars. Co-written by “Broad City” collaborator Josh Rabinowitz, “Babes” sometimes has a streaming sitcom rhythm in its episodic structure, but it doesn’t really matter because those episodes add up to something confident and genuine. We have seen so many movies about the importance of friendship or the healing power of motherhood, but Adlon’s film understands how abjectly gross these things are too. If you’re lucky enough to have beautiful moments with your child, you accept that he might pee in your mouth too when you're changing him. While the gross-out humor might be too much for casual viewers, there’s an admirable honesty in its effort to present characters who push back against the Hollywood creations of “the perfect mother”. Trust me. I have three kids. Things can get messy.

“Babes” sets its tone immediately with an incredible prologue in which lifelong friends Eden (Glazer) and Dawn (Michelle Buteau) continue an annual tradition of seeing a movie on Thanksgiving, despite the fact that Dawn and her husband (Hasan Minhaj) moved three trains away from her BFF and Dawn is very pregnant. In fact, she’s so pregnant that her water breaks before the movie starts, and the pair decide to go get a last meal before she has to sit and eat ice chips for hours during labor. I’m not sure there’s a better way to illustrate that two characters are very close friends than having one visually check to see if the other needs to go to the hospital yet. Immediately, “Babes” has a different rhythm, a very R-rated comedy with a sense of humor that’s dark but also deeply heartwarming. These are the kind of friends who can call each other bitch affectionately, and you absolutely believe they’ve been doing so for decades. A movie like this needs believable friend chemistry at its center to work and “Babes” absolutely has that in Glazer and Buteau. It's so essential to why it works.

That friendship shifts after Eden has a one-night stand with a stranger she meets on her many trains home, played by a charismatic Stephan James. When she learns she’s going to be a single mother, “Babes” becomes what could be called a “pregnancy comedy,” detailing the many pains of producing an actual human life. Adlon peppers her film with phenomenal supporting performers, including John Carroll Lynch, Sandra Bernhard, and Oliver Platt, but the movie belongs to Glazer and Buteau. A deeply NYC film, it feels like those great city comedies we don’t get that often anymore, a study of two people over one of the most important years of their life.