SXSW 2024: Roleplay, Gasoline Rainbow, Grand Theft Hamlet

One of the best docs I’ve seen so far this year is Katie Mathews’ “Roleplay,” a film that truly surprised me because it does what so few films like this are willing to do: It lets its subjects be messy, unpredictable, and human. Films like “Roleplay” have a habit of being overly scripted and coerced, pushing their subjects into soundbites to make sure the audience “gets the point” of the movie. Mathews has a deceptively subtle voice as a director, providing a supportive platform more than insisting on cinematic results. It leads to a film that’s all the more powerful by virtue of feeling so very real.

“Roleplay” is about sexual assault at Tulane University, somewhat used as just a case study for the violence that occurs on campuses all across the country. At Tulane, a school still mired in good-ol-boy stereotypes—one of the most fascinating throughlines occurs when a young white woman tries to argue with her Black friend that going to a frat party with a Confederate flag on the front porch isn’t that big a deal—a group of students get together to create a theatrical piece from their real-life experiences with sexual coercion. Mathews brilliantly steps back from the process, documenting the creative experience as these people share stories, open up about their own experiences and fears, but never getting in the way of the growth. “Roleplay” succeeds by being un-invasive, recognizing that these people have so much to say about every aspect of college life in the 2020s.

The stories of coercion remain essential, but “Roleplay” expands to become more than just a commentary on the disturbing fact that people are unsafe on college campuses as it captures so much about the lives of its young, vulnerable, fascinating subjects. Issues like alcoholism, privilege, representation, allyship, sexuality—it’s all embedded in the project and the space given to the people who participated in it, all of whom I consider heroic for being this open and honest on camera. The phrase “offer my voice” is used at one point, and I thought I was better for having heard these voices.