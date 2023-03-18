SXSW 2023: Blackberry, Problemista, The Long Game

At the start of “Blackberry,” Mike Lazaridis (Jay Baruchel, doing career-best work) and his buddy Doug (Johnson) are struggling to sell their product, regrettably named the “Pocket Link.” Though they are socially awkward, they’re also very much onto something, aware that the market is shifting in a way that tech will allow for cell phones to merge with pagers and even computers to form one device. Mike also understands more about using existing technology to make this future feasible for companies who can’t figure out how to get machines like this on a network. “Blackberry” is rich with actual tech speak in a way that really enhances its veracity, and it never dumbs down the material to appeal to a wider audience.

Everything changes when Mike and Doug meet Jim Balsillie (a perfectly cast Glenn Howerton of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia"). If Mike is the brains, Jim lives to be the brawn. He’s a business shark, the kind of guy who suggests they don’t drink the water in a free meeting because it signifies thirst, meaning weakness. Yeah, he’s crazy. And the minute Mike and Doug tie their future to this loose cannon, “Blackberry” is like watching a slow-motion car crash. Baruchel sells that aspect of this true story so well, capturing how there are no good choices here. Give up or strap into the rocket with someone like Jim.

And Johnson paces “Blackberry” like that rocket. It moves quickly without being overly stylized, clicking through dialogue and character instead of cheap tricks. We’ve seen a lot of movies about tech nostalgia lately (the far-inferior “Tetris” premiered across town at the same fest), but Johnson doesn’t resort to easy choices. The film is a tad long, but he’s also shoving in a ton of story, and I love his extended cast, including brief turns from Cary Elwes, Rich Sommer, Michael Ironside, and more. "Blackberry" is a smart movie about smart people who were destroyed by a dumb system that eats people like Mike Lazaridis alive.