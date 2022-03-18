SXSW 2022: Bad Axe, Master of Light, Under the Influence

That would be David Siev’s intimate and moving “Bad Axe,” a look at an average family trying to keep their business and mental well-being from collapsing in 2020 as a pandemic, controversial restrictions, and even Black Lives Matter come to their small Michigan town. At the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis in March 2020, Siev, an Asian-American filmmaker, left his home in New York City to return to Bad Axe, MI and document his family as they struggled with fear over lost life, lost business, and lost community. The result is a deeply personal film that feels essential when we tell the story of how 2020 shaped this country, revealing both strengths and weaknesses in small towns across the United States. The title of Siev’s film makes it sound like a love letter to the city in which he was raised, but it’s much more of a love letter to his family, and so many others like it out there.

Siev’s father Chun fled the Cambodian Killing Fields when he was very young, but he holds the trauma of that experience in ways that sometimes come out in his quick temper and heated conflicts with his daughter Jacyln. She balances so many different things, including her own career and marriage, but she moves from Ann Arbor back to Bad Axe when it’s clear that she’s going to be needed at their family restaurant Rachel’s. When the pandemic starts, the kids are scared for Chun to go be that exposed in the actual restaurant, so Jaclyn takes control. And then 2020 gets crazier when she decides to post support of BLM on their social page and go to a BLM rally in a part of the country that went heavily for Trump.

We have a habit of thinking that the United States is divided into Blue States and Red States, but “Bad Axe” is a reminder that people of different backgrounds and beliefs not only live side by side by work together and support local businesses like Rachel’s. Siev’s love for his family is unbelievably contagious. I found myself so deeply invested in the story that I had to look up the restaurant on Yelp to make sure it was still there. And while Siev undeniably had access to his family in a way that others wouldn’t, these aren’t merely home movies. He has a deft editor’s eye, assembling the footage in a way that flows from major events to minor ones in the Siev’s life, opening not just his door but his heart.