SXSW 2021: Women is Losers, I'm Fine (Thanks for Asking), The End of Us

A lean 84 minutes, "Women is Losers" does not wallow in the plot points it knows you know so well. These stories are familiar, because so many of us have experienced some version of them. So, Feliciano doesn't dawdle. Once a 16-year-old Celina realizes she's pregnant, a swift and surreal scene follows, in which she—and her ballooned belly—floats down the hallway of her Catholic high school, receiving scowls and disappointed head shakes from her peers, parents, and nuns. Next, the teen mom is working at a cold office job, where she is sneered at by her supervisor, and saves lunch money by eating boiled eggs at her desk. Such shorthand shows Feliciano trusts her audience to fill in the gaps, and allows her screen time to explore an inventive spin on this kind of drama: snarky direct address.

To the world, Celina must be endlessly patient, and strong while friendly. To admit her rage, however righteous, would prove the point of the small-minded that she is "too emotional" and therefore a fragile failure not worthy of her dreams. (Feelings are a luxury that working women can't afford!) However, this is Celina's movie, where her audience gets to know her beyond the facile smile demanded by so many men in charge. Celina's most private thoughts—and a bit of reflective real talk—are shared through abrupt breaking of the fourth wall. In the midst of a fight with her ex or other demoralizing moments, Celina's practiced stoicism is dropped with a sharp side-eye. Izzo turns directly to the camera and talks to her audience like a trusted friend. She vents about the stupidity of telling Spanish speakers to "talk American." When a male co-worker follows a casually sexist comment with a chirp about how the gender wage gap is sure to be eradicated soon, Celina looks back at us through decades and rolls her eyes in a perfectly executed Jim Halpert frustration.

Through this device, Feliciano brings a winking energy that mocks the patriarchy, but never her heroine. Direct address reframes the story, not only to give greater voice to a woman pressured to button her lip or have it busted open. But also, it opens up "Women is Losers," inviting a meta reading. In the opening scene, Izzo and her co-stars drop character to speak about the film's making. The camera pans to reveal their small crew, make-up touch-ups done without a trailer, and an anachronistic passerby crashing a shoot that couldn't lock down the sidewalk, much less dress the block to be era-appropriate. It's a blunt plea to excuse where the seams of a low budget might show. Or, as Celina puts it, it's about "making due with what you've got." Yet Feliciano does much more than this.