SXSW 2021: Islands, See You Then, Ludi

Set in Ontario, “Islands” depicts a Filipino man on the brink of his 50th birthday living with his parents as they start to slow down. Joshua (Rogelio Balagtas) is shy and religious, and has never had a girlfriend; it's a different life path from his brother Paolo, who later shows up at the home with his smiling wife and kids. Living in this social isolation, Joshua goes with his parents to their group dance class, and struggles to allow himself to make friends at his job as a janitor at nearby university. Joshua’s deepest relationship is with God, his prayers at night are like finite monologues of longing. “I don’t want to be alone,” he pleads, while having a degree of shyness that can easily overwhelm him.

The quiet household is shaken up when, early into the story, the mother dies. Now it’s up to the son to take care of his father Reynaldo (Esteban Comilang), despite not knowing the family recipes, or how to physically direct his father. It leads to long moments of caretaking; more takeout, more isolation. In the script’s tender fashion, a lifeline enters the picture, as Joshua’s cousin Marisol (Sheila Lotuaco) returns from caregiving in Kuwait (a terrible experience, she reveals, in a touching scene) to help out. Marisol brings a certain levity to the story, but is by no means a simple solution to the problem given the father’s conditions, and the son’s immaturity.

“Islands” prevails at getting you to live in this situation, in this home, to understand the layout of the living room and the dining room and the kitchen, while also noting the rhythms to caregiving. When the son helps his father get into the shower, one small movement by the next, Edralin’s camera sits with it patiently, giving the challenge all of the time it needs, investing us in the feat of getting one foot after another into the shower. In other instances, it’s not the caregiving so much as the time sitting, watching the father’s physical deterioration parallel his son’s stagnation. But with mom gone, they start to share silences and reclusiveness. The excellent performances are of similar restraint, their lack of external emotions causing you to recognize the different shades of longing on their face, creating a rich atmospheric effect (the father’s glances can be especially telling). It becomes clear as “Islands” moves from one sequence to the next that the amount of empathy he has for these characters matches that of their significant loneliness.