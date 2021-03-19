SXSW 2021: Clerk, Not Going Quietly, Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free

This is very much a cradle-to-the-“Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” documentary, following the New Jersey-based writer/director through his ascendancy with “Clerks” in the early ‘90s, to personal projects that played out with studio distribution or later were distributed by Smith himself. The documentary is also very much part of Smith’s brand, in that it never opposes or challenges him, and lets him guide the way. Smith even sits in with his brother and mother when they’re interviewed, which is more unusual than anyone involved seems to think.

Every major part of the Smith story seems to be covered, so much that it does honor the whiplash when Smith went from “Zack and Miri Make a Porno” to “Tusk,” the type of creative decision that could only come from someone dedicated to their own voice and wanting to stay an independent. But the documentary is certainly protective, and deflective, of the failures, reasoning mostly that “Mallrats” was a bomb because the critics didn’t like it, or that “Jersey Girl” was mired by Ben Affleck + Jennifer Lopez relationship controversy. A repeated narrative comes up—making movies is extremely hard, but it’s fun because it's with your friends, even if sometimes the audiences don’t show up until later. It never gives the space to how Smith has simply made some bad movies, just like his peers.

Still, I enjoyed “Clerk,” the same way that I enjoy dipping into Smith’s universe through his movies. Ingram’s documentary succeeds at celebrating what is special about Smith, as a person and as a brand, even though it glaringly wants to guarantee shelf space inside Kevin Smith’s comic book store in New Jersey.

Nicholas Bruckman's "Not Going Quietly" is a pure shot of inspiration, showing you up close the story of someone deeply cares and will not give up in the face of injustice. It follows Ady Barkan, a long-time activist for healthcare and social justice, known for rousing speeches, organizing fellow citizens, and for sometimes getting arrested. Years ago, he was diagnosed with ALS, causing the deterioration of his motor and vocal functions. Getting medical help was an eye-opening disaster, especially when it came to securing a ventilator that his insurance marked as "experimental." "The knowledge that I was dying was terrible. But dealing with my insurance company was worse," Barkan says. With his PAC known as Be A Hero, Barkan set out on a tour across the country to demand healthcare reform, and to confront the politicians who would be voting against progress.