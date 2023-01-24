Sundance 2023: Joonam, A Still Small Voice, Bad Press

Named for a common term of endearment in Frasi, Sierra Urich’s “Joonam” is a portrait of three generations of Iranian women. Sierra grew up in Vermont with her American dad Gary and her Iranian mother Mitra, who left Iran in the 1970s to study at the University of Massachusetts, without realizing that choice meant she would not see her parents for another sixteen years. Sierra’s 88-year-old grandmother Behjat, who was an Azerbaijanian married to a Persian man, carries traumatic stories of assassinations and Baháʼí oppression, as well as fond memories of her girlhood in Iran.

The film is told through a mixture of filmed interviews with the two women, slideshow style montages of their respective pasts, and footage of her own journey of learning Farsi (including conversations with two anonymous tutors, one of which cancels their lessons for the most absurd of reasons) so she can communicate more directly with Behjat. By showing the frayed edges of filmmaking, like a sound and picture test, Urich reveals the complicated dynamics of their relationships with each other.

The film's most impactful moments are also its most vulnerable. While getting a haircut from a woman of Thai descent, Mitra swaps stories of immigrant parenting and their shared desire to keep the culture of their home countries alive within their children. Yet while the hairdresser had complicated feelings when her daughter visited Thailand, she was happy the girl could have that experience. Tears swell in Mitra's eyes as she tries to explain her deep-rooted fear of what might happen to Sierra if she actually achieves her goal of visiting Iran.

Mitra's deep fears and swelling emotions are contrasted with Behjat, who is more than happy to share stories of her time in Iran, be they the story of her grandfather's martyrdom or her joyous memory of her marriage at the age of fourteen. As Behjat tells her stories, Urich cuts the tension by interlaying her grandmother's voice over footage of the moon or her mother's potted plants in the window. These choices amplify for the audience just how far away Iran feels for Urich.

While a few scenes feel more staged than Urich planned, overall “Joonam” is a heartfelt exploration of those living within a diaspora, the fractured connection each generation has to their own culture, and the irrevocable bond of shared roots.