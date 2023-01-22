Sundance 2023: Aum: The Cult at the End of the World, Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV, The Stroll

Aum attracted disaffected young people in a country—at an economic high yet still scarred from World War II—searching for spirituality. The filmmakers chart the rise of Asahara, from eccentric buffoon to wealthy arms buyer, through interviews with the journalists and victims who worked to uncover Asahara’s crimes and the protege who helmed the leader’s Russia-based operations. The filmmakers also connect the alternative facts used by cults to contemporary American politics—particularly the rise of Trumpian tactics—but the thread, while tangible, isn’t pulled through enough to be felt.

“AUM” is initially a slog. Mainly because the web of influence by the cult was so vast, their misdeeds so under-investigated by authorities that it took time to wholly center the audience. But once we hit the accelerated fall of the organization and Asahara, the film locks into gear to demonstrate how law enforcement—wary of persecuting a religious group—allowed this domestic terrorist organization to continue doling out harm. In its second half, “AUM: The Cult at the End of the World,” is a sharpened, engrossing warning against false prophets that never feels heavy-handed yet leads to an unmistakably chilling ending.

Known as the father of video art and the man who coined the term “the electronic superhighway,” Nam June Paik, an avant-garde artist hailing from South Korea is the subject of director Amanda Kim’s digestible documentary “Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV.”

In Kim’s film we travel with Paik, from his privileged upbringing in the aftermath of World War II, to his stateless upheaval, to his John Cage influenced awakening in Germany and his later innovations in America with Charlotte Moorman. Brisk editing, enamored participants and a love for Paik’s body of work further fuels “Moon is the Oldest TV,” which understands how to present an evasive figure like Paik.