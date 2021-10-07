Sundance 2022 Press Inclusion Initiative Application Closes Tomorrow, October 8th

Press Accreditation Applications for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, which runs from Thursday, January 20th, through Sunday, January 30th, also opened in September, with credentials for in-person and online accreditation and attendance. As in years past, a limited number of credentials are available. There are two windows for accreditation this year: Standard (now through Thursday, November 4th) and Late (Monday, November 29th, through Friday, December 10th).

To receive an application, or have any questions answered, send an email to presscredentials@sundance.org. Over the next couple months, news about badge levels and access specifics will be send via email, as well as general festival updates.