Only a Few Tickets Left for FACETS Screen Gems Benefit on Wednesday, September 28th

I am inviting you to join me (only a few tickets are left) and help support FACETS at the 2022 Screen Gems Benefit on Wednesday, September 28th, at 6 pm at the Arts Club of Chicago, 201 E. Ontario Street. FACETS is Chicago's historic film screening cinematheque and educational non-profit started by the late Milos Stehlik. I am proud to thank and spotlight the evening's distinguished awards presenter, Chicago Tribune film critic and Filmspotting guest host, Michael Phillips, as well as each member of FACETS' esteemed Honorary Host Committee: Ken Burns, Stephanie Comer, Werner Herzog, Steve James, Barbara Martinez Jitner, Bill Kurtis, Donna La Pietra, Josh Larsen, Elizabeth Nadja, Gregory Nava, Gordon Quinn, Erica Mann Ramis, Brenda Robinson, Richard Roeper, Michael Glover Smith, Brian Tallerico, Regina Taylor and Pepe Vargas.
Roger called FACETS a Temple of Great Cinema, and a treasure to Chicago and the nation. And I am so happy to see that FACETS' Executive Director, Karen Carderelli, and the board and staff are continuing to provide an outlet for the Children's International Film Festival, as well as working with other organizations to support independent cinema.
I am also grateful to Milos' widow, Elizabeth Nadja, and to all of the filmmakers and philanthropists who remain committed to the cause. Milos said that the world will not heal itself but that teaching good films can help. Both Milos and Roger have stated that through art we can help to fight a climate of hate, threats to the environment and open the world to more empathy.
All proceeds from the evening will be directed to the Bross Scholarship Fund supporting under-resourced youth, which provides free access to the Annual Chicago International Children’s Film Festival and to Summer Film Camp. The event includes an open bar and dinner, the special tribute event, and a paddle raise and silent auction. Tax-deductible tickets start at $300 for a single ticket and range up to $10,000 for a Producer Sponsor package that includes 10 VIP tickets and Lead Sponsor acknowledgement.
The Screen Gems Benefit 2022 planning committee is chaired by Randy Adamsick, Judy Bross, Suzette Bross, Karen Cardarelli, Biba Roesch, and Mitch Cobey.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.facets.org/screen-gems, by emailing john@facets.org, or by calling (312) 560-3879. Gifts can also be made in support of FACETS and its Bross Scholarship Fund at www.facets.org/donate.