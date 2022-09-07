Only a Few Tickets Left for FACETS Screen Gems Benefit on Wednesday, September 28th

Roger called FACETS a Temple of Great Cinema, and a treasure to Chicago and the nation. And I am so happy to see that FACETS' Executive Director, Karen Carderelli, and the board and staff are continuing to provide an outlet for the Children's International Film Festival, as well as working with other organizations to support independent cinema.

I am also grateful to Milos' widow, Elizabeth Nadja, and to all of the filmmakers and philanthropists who remain committed to the cause. Milos said that the world will not heal itself but that teaching good films can help. Both Milos and Roger have stated that through art we can help to fight a climate of hate, threats to the environment and open the world to more empathy.

Werner Herzog, Chaz Ebert and Milos Stehlik.

All proceeds from the evening will be directed to the Bross Scholarship Fund supporting under-resourced youth, which provides free access to the Annual Chicago International Children’s Film Festival and to Summer Film Camp. The event includes an open bar and dinner, the special tribute event, and a paddle raise and silent auction. Tax-deductible tickets start at $300 for a single ticket and range up to $10,000 for a Producer Sponsor package that includes 10 VIP tickets and Lead Sponsor acknowledgement.

The Screen Gems Benefit 2022 planning committee is chaired by Randy Adamsick, Judy Bross, Suzette Bross, Karen Cardarelli, Biba Roesch, and Mitch Cobey.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.facets.org/screen-gems, by emailing john@facets.org, or by calling (312) 560-3879. Gifts can also be made in support of FACETS and its Bross Scholarship Fund at www.facets.org/donate.