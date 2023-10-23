NYFF 2023: Here, La Chimera, Janet Planet

We follow Stefan as he goes about his daily life, focusing on all the little moments. We see him clean out his fridge multiple times, putting the contents in a pot for homemade soup that he then shares with coworkers, friends, and anyone he happens to run into. He’s planning on leaving town soon, but fate has other plans for him.

He eventually meets Shuxiu (Liyo Gong), a Chinese-Belgian woman who studies moss for a living. Stefan is quick to join Shuxiu, happy to observe the moss and spend time with her. Though all the feelings between the two are unspoken, we glean enough from the tranquil time they spend together.

While "Here" was a story of new love, Alice Rohrwacher’s latest feature is about love lost. "La Chimera" follows Arthur (Josh O’Connor), a surly, heartbroken young Brit archaeologist living a nomadic life with his friendly group of grave robbers. Arthur has a special ability that allows him to find tombs with Etruscan antiques that were buried along with the bodies. Still mourning his lost love Beniamina (Yle Vianello), he makes time for her mother Flora (Isabella Rosselini) who also can’t seem to let her go. But everything starts to change when he meets Italia (Carol Duarte), a beautiful young mother taking singing lessons from Flora.

Even as their flirtation blossoms, Arthur can’t shake his brooding ways, wandering the countryside brooding and smoking. Most people refer to him as “The Englishman,” a sore thumb sticking out in a sea of easy smiles and good-natured jokes. But as Italia softens him, Arthur begins to wonder about the possibility of his own happiness. Raiding tombs gives him momentary pleasure, but the spoils never last and his heartache only seems to function as armor. But he, much like Flora, holds on tight to the memory of Beniamina. Rohrwacher uses magical realism to craft a film that’s just as playful as it is heartbreaking.