NYFF 2020: Night of the Kings, Atarrabi and Mikelats, The Salt of Tears

I was grateful to have recourse to the rewind button while watching Philippe Lacôte’s stunning and hypnotic “Night of the Kings.” I wasn’t familiar with Lacôte’s work before encountering this marvel, but I’ll have to track it all down now. He’s a major talent. “Night of the Kings” is a whole ecosystem of a movie, with civilizations waiting for discovery in the words of its storyteller heroes. It follows the melancholy travails of Roman (Bakary Koné), the newest inmate at “La Maca,” a famously unruly prison that sits in the heart of the Ivory Coast. The inmates run the place once you get inside its walls, and that’s fine with the guards. The only night that things threaten to get out of hand happens to be Roman’s first night, the night of the Red Moon. Custom dictates that Roman must keep the rest of the inmates compelled by telling them a story until sun rise. If he can’t do that, his first night at La Maca may be his last.

Lacôte’s fashioned a kind of thrift store calligraphy with which to tell this story, pulling from both the iconic Cinema du Look mode (he even casts the school mascot Denis Lavant in a small role) and the rich and inventive tradition of Subsaharan African filmmaking (there’s a scene involving a magic duel that seems to directly reference Souleymane Cissé’s “Yeelen”). The echoes of other works are a way into his style and ambitions. The story doesn’t take a breath for us to learn its rules but it’s nevertheless obvious what the movie wants to tell us, thanks to his symbols and the clarity of his visual style. This is a frequently beautiful film about the way we crave narrative to make sense of one kind of imprisonment or another. 2020 has made us all prisoners, even if we still have a say in how we spend our sentence. The film has the tragic cool of the best of punk cinema, the rhythm of a hip-hop song, and the contours and staying power of a folktale.

Lacôte wasn’t the only one dreaming up parables. Eugène Green is back (though he never really leaves - Lincoln Center seems to show everything he makes) with “Atarrabi and Mikelats,” another of his bone-dry biblical tales. This one is apparently routed in Basque storytelling, but it’s very him all the same. Two brothers Atarrabi (Saia Hiriart) & Mikelats (Lukas Hiriart) are born to a horny female demon and the hapless mortal man she decides to bed one night. Not feeling at all inclined towards motherhood, she drops the kids off on Satan’s (Thierry Biscary) doorstep for him to raise. Atarrabi is the less obviously evil of the two and eventually decides he wants to see the wider world, but the devil keeps his shadow/soul when he tries to flee the cave they call home, which prevents him from becoming a monk. He finds love with Udana (Ainara Leemans) but he can’t commit to her for the same reason. The brothers must eventually find their way back to each other, because fate isn’t done with either of them yet.

