Nicole Kidman Joins Honorees at Palm Springs International Film Festival

The Palm Springs International Festival is a major stop on the awards season highway, a place where some of the most likely Oscar nominees are honored for not just their latest performance, but a career of excellence. PSIF announced today that they are honoring Nicole Kidman this year, ready to impress ticket buyers with her fearless work in "Babygirl," opening in limited release on Christmas Day. She will be presented with her second International Star Award, an honor she last received for her work in "Lion," for which she went on to earn one of her five Academy Award nominations.

She joins this year's announced honorees: Adrien Brody (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor); "Conclave" (Ensemble Performance Award) presented to actors Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Lucian Msamati; Colman Domingo (Spotlight Award, Actor); Mikey Madison (Breakthrough Performance Award); and "Emilia Pérez" (Vanguard Award) presented to director Jacques Audiard and actors Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Edgar Ramírez.