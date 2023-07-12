New York Asian Film Festival 2023 Highlights

The most satisfying thing about previewing this year’s typically eclectic slate of movies was knowing that a NYAFF crowd-pleaser could be anything from the Korean rom-com “Killing Romance” to the newly restored 1982 Hong Kong New Wave teen drama “Nomad.” It’s easy to imagine audiences for both movies will leave eager to seek out more where those came from. NYAFF’s programmers have built and now maintain an audience whose voracious appetite has been developed and stoked by the festival’s instantly recognizable avant pop sensibilities. This summer’s lineup is one of the festival’s strongest in years.

“Killing Romance” opens the festival this upcoming Friday, one of a few screenings that have almost immediately sold out. Other standby-only titles include the queer-themed Taiwanese ghost/cop comedy “Marry My Dead Body” and the feel-good Korean sports drama “Dream.” “Killing Romance” will likely become available to stream on Netflix here in the US later this year, but if you get the chance to see it with a crowd, you should. “Killing Romance” is the last of Warner Bros. Korea’s productions and features the sort of eccentric, fizzy humor that somehow doesn’t let up, partly thanks to a deeply committed performance from “Parasite” star Lee Sun-Kyun.

Lee plays Jonathan, a boorish, controlling “chaebol”-style nouveau riche captain of industry who seduces newly-retired starlet Hwang Yeo-Rae (“Extreme Job” star Lee Ha-Nee), and then actively sabotages her when she tries to mount a comeback. NYAFF audiences might expect the quirky romance that follows: Hwang plots to kill her husband with assistance/inspiration from her adoring next-door neighbor Kim Beom-Woo (Gong Myoung), who happens to be the president of Hwang’s fan club.

Festival regulars may also expect Lee’s almost literally mustache-twirling turn and the movie’s cheery and surreal humor. That’s because “Killing Romance” is a NYAFF specialty, a relentless and ultimately irresistible comedy that, when seen with an audience, might lead you to second-guess how much you enjoyed yourself because of how hard everyone else was laughing. I saw it alone, hunched over a desktop computer, and laughed throughout.