KVIFF: A Sudden Glimpse to Deeper Things, Stranger, Rude to Love

Mark Cousins’ 24th film, the stylish documentary essay “A Sudden Glimpse to Deeper Things," won KVIFF’s Crystal Globe after its world premiere. About Scottish abstract artist Wilhelmina Barns-Graham, the affecting and engrossing film—made with the help of her namesake trust, biographer Lynne Green, and Tilda Swinton (who performs narration as Barns-Graham)—delves into her work, journals, and photos to both carve her spot as among the era’s foremost artists and to get inside her mind.

Cousins takes viewers from cradle to grave, retracing Barns-Graham’s origins in St. Andrews, Scotland, to her life-changing visit to the Grindelwald Glaciers—which informed her bending, abstract landscapes—and her later life. He attributes her unique point of view to her synesthesia, and he often returns to her journal entries. There is one entry where she associates the color of elephants with socks and rocks, which he considers a binding cipher for her aesthetic language. Cousins also demonstrates how the misogyny of the era relegated her obvious importance in art to a footnote.

Much is accomplished through form and style. The score veers between prickly, ethereal, and languid—soothingly articulating the stacked levels of this artist’s mind. The visual presentation of Barns-Graham’s works has a similar dynamic energy, presented through simple slide shows, time-lapse, and animated movement. Through these visual and auditory tricks, along with Swinton’s calm voicing of Barns-Graham and the director’s narration prompting viewers to consider further questions—Cousins is deftly pulling us closer to the synaptic charges that powered the artist’s ethos, process, and vision of the world.

It makes you wish he employed her biographical information with the same witty dexterity. Rather, he uses the barest of details about her difficult father and mother, her later conversion to Bahá’í, her thoughts about the women’s liberation movement, and her two partnerships (her short-lived marriage to David Lewis and her companionship with Rowan James) solely as jumping off points back into her work. To an extent, it’s an understandable decision. Cousins is uniquely intrigued by Barns-Graham’s mind. But it’s odd how he brushes past her bisexuality as if that couldn't have influenced her outlook on the world, thereby feeding into her art. There is certainly a slippery slope when applying the sexual identity of someone to their work—maybe Barns-Graham didn’t associate her identity with her art—but making those connections in the present can equally enliven the past.