KVIFF 2023: White Plastic Sky, Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell, In Camera

I’m always a sucker for a high-concept dystopian post-apocalyptic concept, and the animated odyssey “White Plastic Sky” from directors Tibor Bánóczki and Sarolta Szabó fits the bill. It’s a combination of “Logan’s Run” and “Soylent Green,” particularly if the city in the latter were in on the twist. In “White Plastic Sky,” the year is 2123. Humans have inevitably killed the earth, causing the planet to become a barren, scarred wasteland of dry river beds, torrential storms, mountains of dust, and boats sunken into the cracked ground.

The population of Budapest lives underneath the safety of a dome, whereby they’re allowed to reside until the age of 50, when they’re required to sacrifice their body to the “plantation,” transforming them into trees for human consumption. Everyone knows their fate and where the food they consume comes from. And they’re fine with the deal if it means the continuation of the species.

Stefan (Tamás Keresztes), a therapist, helps his patients cope with the grief of the perpetual losing loved ones. He agrees with the practicality of the government’s plan until his wife Nora (Zsófia Szamosi) opts for voluntary implantation, deciding she’d rather become a tree now rather than live her remaining 18 years in the grief of a tragedy that recently befell the couple. A desperate Stefan opts to infiltrate the plantation, steal back Nora’s body and reverse the procedure by trekking across Earth’s charred landscape to a secret mountain laboratory.

Crafted by rotoscope animation, the first hour of “White Plastic Sky” is a thrilling piece of world-building, textured by evocatively hued violet, red, and blue-grey lighting. Before long, the film transitions into the expected beats such concepts provide—such as revealing secrets withheld from the masses—and culminates in a thought-provoking finale that seriously asks whether humans should step aside to allow nature to retake the globe. While the conclusion's science doesn’t wholly track, the emotional decision-making is a forceful grace note, decentering the importance of the human race while never negating the matters of the heart.