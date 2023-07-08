KVIFF 2023: Citizen Saint, Brutal Heat, Dancing on the Edge of a Volcano

In a small, unnamed Georgian mining town, a saint’s statue stands atop a small craggy hill overlooking a desolate valley. Legend has it he was tortured, crucified, and on the third day turned to stone. Now, everyone comes to pray to his visage: the miners see him before they venture into their perilous tunnels, elderly couples arrive from far away to pay tribute, even the local gangsters ask for protection and absolution. Everyone tells him everything. When the statue is taken down for restoration, however, the man on the crucifix disappears. A mute foreigner (George Babluani) later arrives who can perform miracles. Is he the Saint personified?

In the Georgian director Tinatin Kajrishvili’s “Citizen Saint”—premiering in the Crystal Globe competition—the evocatively shot black and white scorcher sees faith serve as a metaphor for how we engage with cultural totems. Take for instance, how a city official tries to find a picture of the saint’s face to match with the mystery man. “They’re all photographing themselves. The saint is just, background. Decoration,” he says. I recently visited the Louvre and what struck me was how often great works of art were merely reduced to background, a statement for someone’s photo. We do that in other walks of life as well, at concerts, movies, or any mass gathering. It’s a one-way, often selfish engagement that sees the object solely as the mercy of the viewer.

The townsfolk initially welcome the arrival of the Saint. That is, until they begin looking for gifts and miracles, and wonder if this mute will eventually spill all of their secrets. This messiah’s relationship soon returns to that familiar one way street, where conversations turn to the implied causal nature of divine will: What have I done to deserve this/what can I offer to get this?

The photography by DP Krum Rodriguez—swinging between wide smokey landscapes and spurts of chiaroscuro lighting—is immaculate. The use of tunnels and caves, which carry religious connotations, such as the light at the end of the tunnel or Christ emerging from the cave, is ingenious. And it’s telling that amongst the Saint’s many devotees, the only person who carries a reciprocal relationship with the Saint is the quiet elderly man, who lost his son in a cave-in, Berdo. The humbles he carries becomes the film’s final, breathtaking note, one that makes “Citizen Saint” a monument worth praising.