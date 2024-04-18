Introducing Ebertfest 25's Film Critics and Scholars

Below, in alphabetical order (following the names of Nate Kohn and Chaz Ebert), is a list of some of the film critics and scholars who are attending as Presenters:

NATE KOHN

Dr. Nathaniel ("Nate") Kohn is professor in the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia, festival director of Roger Ebert's Film Festival, director of the University of Georgia MFA program in screenwriting, director of the University of Georgia Cannes Film Festival and Cannes Lions Study Abroad Programs, and an award-winning producer.

Dr. Kohn produced Zulu Dawn starring Burt Lancaster and Peter O’Toole; the independent feature Somebodies, which premiered at Sundance (2006); Rain, the Bahamas’ first indigenous feature which premiered at Toronto (2007) and on Showtime (2010); the feature film Bottleworld (2010); the feature-length documentary Bayou Maharajah which premiered at SXSW (2013); he was Executive Producer on the BET television series Somebodies (2008); he produced the Emmy Award-winning short documentary Ebertfest 2012; and he was Executive Producer on The 73rd, 74th and 75th Annual Peabody Awards Specials for PivotTV/Participant Media (2014, 2015 and 2016).

He has served on juries and mentored screenwriters at the Atlanta, Hawaii, Kerala, Hot Springs and Bahamas International Film Festivals. He is the author of numerous scholarly articles and of the book Pursuing Hollywood: Seduction, Obsession, Dread (AltaMira Press, 2006). And he is a producer on the independent feature film Nobody Wants To Be Here, Nobody Wants To Leave currently in production in Georgia and France.

CHAZ EBERT

Chaz Ebert is the Co-founder, Producerand Host of Ebertfest. Please enjoy this interview with Chaz previewing the 25th anniversary of Ebertfest, courtesy of Prairie Fire.