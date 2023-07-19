Harlem Festival of Culture to Run July 28-30 in New York City

Friday’s lineup also includes "Estelle Presents The LinkUp," a reggae and dancehall ensemble featuring appearances by Lumidee, Max Glazer, Mr. Killa, Nadine Sutherland, Nina Sky, Rupee, Serani, Wayne Wonder and many others. Multi-hyphenate artist Teyana Taylor will highlight Saturday's array of acts such as Muni Long, Major., Tink and Jozzy. Rounding out the scheduled artists for the festival's final day are Wyclef Jean, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Coco Jones, Eric Bellinger, Ro James, Adam Blackstone and more.

Black-owned, Harlem-based culinary, hospitality, retail and cultural entrepreneurs will be showcased as part of the festival's Mart 125 Marketplace powered by SheaMoisture. Presenting Sponsors for The Harlem Festival of Culture include INFINITI, AMC Networks, SheaMoisture, Shark Beauty, Steve Madden, Northwell Health and The Apollo.

<span id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>

Ticket purchase options for the Festival include a single general admission and VIP ticket as well as weekend bundles for general admission and VIP and a special discounted ticket for Harlem residents. For more information, visit the festival's official site.