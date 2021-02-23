Filmmaker Pamela Sherrod Anderson to Host Workshop on February 27th as Part of No Malice Film Contest

To promote justice and a better world by highlighting important voices in film and supporting young artists, I have arranged for virtual presentations every Saturday in February and the first Saturday in March. The winners of the contests will have their films exhibited at a red carpet screening at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield, Illinois on July 31st of this year, and at the Ebertfest Film Festival in Champaign, Illinois September 8-11. They will also win cash prizes ranging from $500 to $2,000.

Ms. Anderson's workshop is the fourth in our series of five. She won awards for her amazing documentary, "The Curators of Dixon School," about an elementary school located in the heart of the Southside of Chicago where the principal and the teachers made it their mission to expose their students to works of art by having it exhibited at all times on the walls in the halls and in the classrooms. They also invited in various artists as guest lecturers. Not your usually image of a school on Chicago's Southside. This is a must-see film.

You may watch the previous three phenomenal workshops as webinars and register for the contest at bit.ly/NoMaliceFilmContest. To watch the recorded first three workshops, click on the following links: Troy Pryor's "Create, Don't Wait!", Rita Coburn's "Directing: The Storyteller"; and Steve James' "The People in My Films: Portrayal and Relationships." .

To register for the upcoming workshop "Seeds For Story," click here.



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH, 2021

PAMELA SHERROD ANDERSON PRESENTS "SEEDS FOR STORY"