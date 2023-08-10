Fantasia 2023: Mayhem! (Farang), Hippo

Gens and screenwriters Stéphane Cabel, Guillaume Lemans, and Magali Rossitto have essentially built a revenge story around their action scenes, which hardly disappoint. The backstory is a bit long-winded: our grizzled hero is Sam (Nassim Lyes), who takes a truncated journey to redemption: we meet him in a brutal French prison, minding his own business during a brawl, before he’s then let go on parole. But when Sam's former employers attack him, he accidentally kills one of them. Jump ahead five years, and he has a wife and stepdaughter and works as both an MMA fighter and for a hotel. Sam just wants peace with his family. A local gangster named Narong (Olivier Gourmet) offers him the land he wants for his new home; all Sam has to do is one more dirty job. Everything falls apart, and suddenly Sam is on the path for vengeance through the Bangkok underground and in pursuit of his kidnapped daughter.

“Farang” doesn’t care too much about originality or changing the plot constructs. It does, however, show the work with its visceral stunts and camerawork that makes you feel so many of its hits—Gilles Porte’s camera swings and stops like the punch or kick it’s capturing, and the violence is reliably intense and cleanly executed. (The film’s action designer and second unit director, Jude Poyer, also worked on “Gangs of London.”) A beautifully edited third-act brawl in the elevator had me wincing and wriggling as if my body was also trying to avoid a shattered bone.

Though it can be fleeting as bloody fun with dirty fights, “Farang” is a great showcase for Lyes, who appears to be in damn near every shot in a fight scene, firing off around his furious sidekicks and 12-gauge punches. And when he’s not slamming heads into concrete walls, he has enough dramatic intensity to ground the script’s easy (lazy?) stakes. Lyes makes his hulking turn on the archetype special enough, as it has worked for previous actors who also later found themselves as legends. Nassim is set to work on another movie or two with Gens, but his ferociousness in “Farang” indicates that we have another action star in wait.