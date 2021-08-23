Fantasia 2021: Junk Head, The Great Yokai War: Guardians, The Sadness, Yakuza Princess

It wouldn’t be Fantasia without a film from Takashi Miike, and the latest from the prodigious master will close this year’s event, creating a nice bookend to 15 years ago when “The Great Yokai War” opened the 2006 fest. This year’s closing night is a sequel to that fantasy adventure film called “The Great Yokai War – Guardians,” but you don’t really have to have seen the first one to appreciate Miike’s mastery of tone and playful spirit. The director of “Ichi the Killer” may not be the first that people think of when it comes to Young Adult adventure storytelling, but Miike can do anything, and he displays that range here in a film that’s fun, creative, and unpredictable. Some of it drags in the center, but there’s enough creative passion around those slow stretches that no one will care. I wish there were children’s films being made in the United States with this much pure joy behind the camera.

Kei is an average kid in every way, including regular fights with his brother Dai, but the precocious young man is visited one night by a creature who transports him to a magical world populated by the Yokai. There’s an incredible scene in “The Great Yokai War – Guardians” wherein the Yokai meet in a large room, filled with imaginative creatures and character design. In the corner of every frame there’s a new creation that looks like something ripped from a sketchbook by Jim Henson, Tim Burton, or Guillermo del Toro. It turns out that a demonic war is going to destroy Tokyo unless Kei and Dai can stop it.

Even a classic fantasy adventure structure of a young traveler to another world that only he can save doesn’t feel routine in Miike’s hands. Some of the special effects are a bit dodgy, and scenes almost always go on longer than they need to, but that’s because Miike seems like he’s having so much fun making this movie, injecting a fantasy adventure story with his dark sense of humor and visual flourishes. In many ways, it is the perfect closing act to Fantasia.

At that final screening, I imagine there will still be people talking about Rob Jabbaz’s “The Sadness,” one of the goriest zombie films in years. “The Sadness” has the kind of viral timeliness that will make zombie movies feel just a little different in the wake of a pandemic, but it also has an intense, insane, almost dangerous willingness to show you something you’ve never seen before. In that sense, it recalls extremely violent horror films of the past, but I wished I felt like there was more to it than superficial shock value. The best transgressive horror films use their extremes in the service of social commentary but that’s lacking here beyond “We’re all angry, selfish monsters.”