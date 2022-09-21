FACETS Screen Gems Benefit is Sold Out, But Donations are Still Welcome

The distinguished Michael Phillips from the Chicago Tribune and Filmspotting will be the awards presenter. The wonderful Screen Gems Benefit 2022 planning committee is chaired by Randy Adamsick, Judy Bross, Suzette Bross, Karen Cardarelli (Executive Director of FACETS), Biba Roesch, and Mitch Cobey.

And once again I would like to thank the esteemed Honorary Host Committee: Ken Burns, Stephanie Comer, Werner Herzog, Steve James, Barbara Martinez Jitner, Bill Kurtis, Donna La Pietra, Josh Larsen, Elizabeth Nadja, Gregory Nava, Gordon Quinn, Erica Mann Ramis, Brenda Robinson, Richard Roeper, Michael Glover Smith, Brian Tallerico, Regina Taylor and Pepe Vargas.

Werner Herzog, Chaz Ebert and Milos Stehlik.

Both Milos and my late husband Roger have stated that through art we can help to fight a climate of hate, threats to the environment and open the world to more empathy.



To EMPATHY and the MOVIES! And to all of you, Thank You.

Gifts can be made in support of FACETS and its Bross Scholarship Fund at www.facets.org/donate.

