CIFF 2023 Interview: Minhal Baig on Chicago Drama We Grown Now

With her new film “We Grown Now,” writer-director Minhal Baig, a Chicago native, is entering Cabrini-Green as an outsider. But what follows isn’t poverty porn or a twee break from reality. Her film sees best friends Malik (Blake Cameron James) and Eric (Gian Knight Ramirez), ten-year-old boys navigating the harsh high-rises through play and humor, and excursions to the Art Institute and explorations on CTA trains. After the sudden murder by a stray bullet of 7-year-old Dantrell Davis—a real-life event that occurred in 1992 when the young boy was walking to school with his mother—Malik’s family decides to make a change. His mother Dolores (Jurnee Smollett) hears a position at her job is opening in the suburbs; his grandmother Anita (S. Epatha Merkerson) thinks Dolores should take the opportunity—even if it means breaking Malik and Eric’s friendship by moving away from Cabrini-Green.

“We Grown Now” is Baig’s second film, and a noted step forward in style and storytelling. Her first film “Hala” was a deeply personal coming-of-age portrait, drawing on her personal family experiences to craft the narrative of a teenage girl balancing young love with cultural responsibilities. A native of Chicago’s Rogers Park—an area worlds away by miles, race, and class from Cabrini-Green—Baig couldn’t draw on any obvious personal connection to make “We Grown Now.” Rather she found a symbolic connection with the area, an interest in the ways you can individually define what home means. That emotional thread inspired her to interview many of the former inhabitants of the high-rise apartments, drawing on their memories to recreate what was once good about the area, and the moment when it permanently shattered.

RogerEbert.com sat down with Baig during the Chicago International Film Festival—where “We Grown Now” had its U.S. premiere—to talk about the inspirations behind her film, filming in the Art Institute, and giving voice to the mundane.

Credit: Barry Brecheisen, courtesy of CIFF

In other interviews you've talked about really wanting this movie to be a story about what home means. Why did you want Cabrini Green as a setting for that theme?

By the time I graduated and came back to Chicago, the towers were demolished. So when I came back, I was really interested in exploring home from the perspective of what home means to people who don't have the physical marker of it anymore. And so there was that. And then I think the second thing was I very easily connected to Cabrini-Green residents from the jump. Jamie Kalven, the founder of Invisible Institute, had been doing a long-term project called “Kicking the Pigeon” for View From the Ground, which were first-person as citizen journalism pieces. So he spent two decades in and around Stateway Gardens. He hadn’t been in Cabrini-Green, but he knew people who knew people. The Cabrini-Green people have found ways to remain connected with each other through Facebook groups.