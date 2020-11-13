Chicago International Children's Film Festival Offers Virtual Experience in 37th Year

The 37th Annual Chicago International Children's Film Festival will take place entirely online this year, offering 262 films and 242 shorts to families and budding cinephiles in the Chicago area (the screenings are geo-blocked to the Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties).

For more information, including how to screen the films, the press release is below.

WHO/WHAT: FACETS 37th Annual Chicago International Children’s Film Festival (CICFF37), one of only two Academy Award-qualifying international children’s film festivals in the world, will feature 262 films from 52 countries, with 20 features and 242 shorts in 81 shorts programs, providing Chicago youth, families, and teachers an enriching, entertaining, and safe festival experience. Highlights include the environmental doc 2040, blended family animated feature DREAMBUILDERS, pre-Rwanda genocide narrative feature and Toronto International Film Festival opening film OUR LADY OF THE NILE, and shorts programs that center on themes of empowerment, disabilities, and race. Also presented will be an animated short of the book adaptation THE SNAIL AND THE WHALE, narrated by the late Dame Diana Rigg, and the animated short HIDDEN FIGURES: THE TRUE STORY OF FOUR BLACK WOMEN AND THE SPACE RACE, narrated by Octavia Spencer.



WHEN: Friday, November 13 - Sunday, November 22, 2020.



WHERE: FACETS’ ever-popular signature program will be presented virtually in its entirety due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Programs will be presented as both general public and private school screenings. Visit cicff.eventive.org to attend both public and school screenings. Patrons may view the festival at their convenience as there are no set dates and times. Films in CICFF37 are geo-blocked to Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties.