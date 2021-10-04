Chicago Humanities Festival to Present Ron and Clint Howard in Conversation with Chaz Ebert

Other enticing events at CHF scheduled throughout this month include a conversation with author Dawn Turner, moderated by former Chicago Tribune colleague Dahleen Glanton, about her new book, Three Girls from Bronzeville, which crafts a uniquely American, uniquely Chicago story of race, fate, and sisterhood. The event will take place at 1:30pm CT on Saturday, October 9th, at the Feinberg Theater, 610 S. Michigan Ave. (click here for tickets).

Later that same day at 6:30pm CT in the same venue, celebrated jazz vocalist Tammy McCann will perform as part of this year's Graham Concert, celebrating the work of icons such as Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Sarah Vaughn and Billie Holiday (click here for tickets).

The following day—Sunday, October 10th—at 5:30pm CT in the fifth floor event space of Columbia College Chicago's Student Center, 754 S. Wabash Ave., Chicago novelist and creative writing professor Kyle Beachy (author of the essay collection, The Most Fun Thing) will join Oscar-nominated filmmaker Bing Liu for a conversation about the meaningful role that skateboarding has had in their lives (click here for tickets). At 4:30pm CT that same day at the Feinberg Theater, composer-performer Clarice Assad of Chicago’s Grammy award-winning Third Coast Percussion, will speak with the group’s Executive Director David Skidmore and University of Chicago comparative literature professor Haun Saussy, following a screening of "Archetypes," a film based on the band's album of the same name (click here for tickets).

Three highly anticipated CHF events will take place on Saturday, October 23rd: at 10:30am CT, multi-Grammy nominated Spektral Quartet will perform its 2018 commission Plain, Air (by composer Tonia Ko), inspired by Chicago’s lakeshore and hosted by plant ecologist and author Robin Wall Kimmerer (Braiding Sweetgrass), at the historic Great Hall of Cafe Brauer, 2021 N. Stockton Dr. (click here for tickets); at 1:30pm CT, Broadway star turned author Sutton Foster will speak with Marilynn Thoma Artistic Director Alison Cuddy at Columbia College Chicago's Student Center about her new book, Hooked, in which she shares all the moments where crafting saved her life (click here for tickets); and at 4pm CT in the same venue, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges will discuss his latest book, Our Class, about the human toll of cyclical and systemic incarceration with human and civil rights lawyer G. Flint Taylor (click here for tickets).