Chicago Humanities Festival 2021 Highlights Include Jazz Vocalist Tammy McCann

Three highly anticipated CHF events will take place on Saturday, October 23rd: at 10:30am CT, multi-Grammy nominated Spektral Quartet will perform its 2018 commission Plain, Air (by composer Tonia Ko), inspired by Chicago’s lakeshore and hosted by plant ecologist and author Robin Wall Kimmerer (Braiding Sweetgrass), at the historic Great Hall of Cafe Brauer, 2021 N. Stockton Dr. (click here for tickets); at 1:30pm CT, Broadway star turned author Sutton Foster will speak with Marilynn Thoma Artistic Director Alison Cuddy at Columbia College Chicago's Student Center about her new book, Hooked, in which she shares all the moments where crafting saved her life (click here for tickets); and at 4pm CT in the same venue, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges will discuss his latest book, Our Class, about the human toll of cyclical and systemic incarceration with human and civil rights lawyer G. Flint Taylor (click here for tickets).

Audiences are encouraged to support CHF at its annual benefit and celebration on Monday, October 18th, where internationally-renowned architect, MacArthur Fellow and past Festival presenter Jeanne Gang will receive this year’s Vision Award. She will also join Alison Cuddy for an insightful conversation on how the built environment connects us as communities. The evening will be MC’d and feature musical performances by festival favorites — Rob Lindley, Doug Peck and Bethany Thomas, along with an incredible line-up of Chicago’s finest talent, including the electrifying Growing Concerns Poetry Collective. All proceeds from the evening will help ensure CHF as Chicago’s home for critical civic and cultural conversations (click here for tickets).

