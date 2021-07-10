Cannes 2021: Flag Day, Compartment No. 6, The Divide

"Flag Day," in which Penn casts himself as a terrible father and his son and daughter as his character's long-suffering children, turns out to be merely purple—a heavy-handed, maladroit take on material that required a sensitive touch. Based on Jennifer Vogel's book Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father's Counterfeit Life, which has been adapted for the screen by the brothers Jez Butterworth ("The Ferryman") and John-Henry Butterworth, it plays like a film that a lot of different families brought their baggage to bear on.



The movie begins in 1992, when Penn's character, John Vogel, has jumped bail, having been accused of passing $50,000 in counterfeit bills (and of printing more than 400 times that amount). This sets up the expectation of a crime movie, but it's a fakeout. Through the eyes of Jennifer (played by Dylan Penn from high school onward), "Flag Day" flashes back to 1975 to tell the story of Jennifer's dawning awareness of who her father is and how he ticks.



We quickly learn that John was absent from long stretches of Jennifer's childhood and evasive about his line of work. John's trouble, according to Jennifer's mother (Katheryn Winnick), is not even that he's a serial liar and scammer. It's that he believes the nonsense he spouts. His birthday is June 14. "You never trust a bastard born on Flag Day," says John's mother (Dale Dickey), clarifying why an otherwise minor detail should serve as this movie's title.

So long as the film sticks with Jennifer alone, it is a richly detailed portrait of a girl who discovers she cannot trust either of her parents, and therefore has to raise herself. Her mother is alcoholic and takes up with a man (Norbert Leo Butz) who at one point sneaks into Jennifer's bed and tries to assault her. Her father, only by dint of contrast, seems more stable, and certainly more fun—when the kids were young, he taught them to identify Chopin's Nocturnes by number. But he's also completely unreliable, with a spectrum of fibs. Sometimes he's saving face; sometimes he's engaged in full-fledged scheming. The elder Penn does make clear how John could take people in: Late in the film, when Jennifer unplugs a phone that John appears to be talking into, it's hardly shocking to discover that he's been lying. But it is a little surprising that he's not even speaking to someone on other end.

