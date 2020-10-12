Academy Awards 2021: The Answers to All of Your Questions

Given that many productions had to shut down this winter while patrons were unable to go to theaters, new eligibility rules had to be made and key dates had to be shifted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. Here is a rundown of what we know about the status of the 93rd Academy Awards so far.

When will the show take place? The Academy and ABC announced on June 15th that the 2021 Oscars, which were originally scheduled for February 28th, would move to April 25th—the latest date ever since the show was first broadcast on TV in 1953. The Academy’s president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson explained their reasoning for the move: “For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring and entertaining us during the darkest of times. They certainly have this year. Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our awards date, is to provide the flexibility that filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone’s control.”

It’s the fourth time that the ceremony has been postponed. In 1938, the Oscars were pushed back by a week because of flooding in Los Angeles. In 1968, the Oscars were to take place on April 8th but were delayed by two days in order to honor for Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated on April 4th. In 1981, the ceremony was supposed take place on March 30th, but was postponed for 24 hours after the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan earlier that day.

Will the show be held virtually and is there a host? As of now, the ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. No one has yet been named to be an emcee for the evening.

What qualifications do movies have to meet? For the first time since Oscar’s birth, the eligibility period for films now spans two calendar years. Movies released in 2020 or the first two months of 2021 will be able to compete. The last time that there were split years was 1932-'33, the sixth year of the Academy Awards when “Cavalcade” won Best Picture. The change is due to delayed productions and release dates. To address the latter, the academy granted a one-time eligibility exemption on April 28 to films that canceled their theatrical releases and instead opted for a streaming or pay-per-view service.