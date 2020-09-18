Thumbnails 9/18/20

2.

"For Regina King, her ‘Watchmen’ role is inspired by ‘every Black woman that ever was’": In conversation with Glenn Whipp at the Los Angeles Times.

“I think ['Watchmen' creator] Damon [Lindelof] gave me a gift telling me I did not have to read the comic book. That allowed me to tap into all those things I think are just wonderful about being a Black woman. I know I’m going to get a lot of backlash for this, but that term 'Black Girl Magic' ... it’s not my favorite thing that people use to describe the accomplishments and wonderful things that Black women do. Because it’s not magic. It’s actually work! It’s carrying the load. And that load is heavy. With Angela, I asked: What is she doing to make sure she’s being loved on? And what is she not doing? She has created this little protective bubble that is always in jeopardy of being burst. A lot of people can relate to that, but it’s specifically the experience of a Black woman.”

3.

"'What's Happening in the Vertical Version?': Mark Pellington on Quibi Series/Film 'Survive'": Another essential interview conducted by Jim Hemphill of Filmmaker Magazine.



“You can’t shoot two things at once, so how does it play if you’re looking at the same image vertically and horizontally? I knew there would be a movie version, albeit 18 months to two years later, so I said “Wait a second, what am I shooting for?” I’m used to the old days of commercials and music videos, where the mandate was usually to shoot 16:9 but protect for 4:3, which was always a terrible compromise. The aspect ratio of an iPhone if you’re watching it is really 2:1, so if you compose for that what’s happening in the vertical version? In the early conversations I had with the DP, Dave Devlin, and the folks at Quibi, they said that in the vertical stuff they wanted to explore split screens and play with that – putting the horizontal version in the middle of the screen so it’s like a master in the center and then you have cutaways or other shots on either side of that. If you’re shooting with two cameras you can use different shots of two people talking at once, or include a different angle on an action sequence—it opens up all kinds of interesting possibilities.”

4.

"Cinereach Producer Award: Diane Quon": A splendid profile of the great producer penned by Dear Producer's Barbara Twist.

“Festivals also allow you to interact with audiences. You can see how they respond to the film. After ‘Minding the Gap’ screened at Sundance multiple times, we ended up going back and cutting six minutes from the film after seeing what they reacted to or didn’t respond to. I also was grateful to spend time with the characters from our film. One of the film festivals I’ll never forget was the Milwaukee Film Festival. Keire Johnson, who was in ‘Minding the Gap’, came with me. It was maybe seven months into the festival run. He had been at Sundance with us and by the time we were in Milwaukee, I could see how much he had grown in confidence. Watching him speak and answer the questions from the audience of 800 high school students was a highlight for me. And of course, I’ll never forget the special moments at these festivals. After the premiere screening of ‘Minding the Gap’ at Sundance, Bing (Liu) received a standing ovation. Being so humble, he said, ‘Doesn’t that happen for everybody?’ After working on the film for so long, that moment was so special!”