Last month, I released my third book, “The Black Book: An Anthony Mann Reader.” (You can order your copy here.)

To celebrate a month of Mann madness, here’s a very special unloved on “A Dandy in Aspic,” the great director’s final film, the last of the Anthony Mann B movies, and a beautiful haunting object it is. Enjoy this look at a true final film, a spy caper in which the central identity crisis comes to reflect the death of its maker.