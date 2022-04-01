The Unloved, Part 100: West Side Story

We are honored to present the 100th installment of UNLOVED!
What do you even say? An idea you had, to get people to watch "Alien³" with an eye toward forgiving its narrative sins and looking past a botched studio edit, to see a work of visual beauty from a director born with an eye who won't even stand up for it ... it’s now old enough to be in the third grade.
I decided not to pick a new film to stand in for 100, but rather, at the suggestion of my editorial team, Brian Tallerico, Matt Zoller Seitz, and Nick Allen, to take the longview. I looked at the whole project and took on a white whale, someone who would never organically qualify for The Unloved because well ... he’s too loved.
But that also didn’t seem sufficient, so I asked for a little help. Special guest stars on a video essay series about failure, feels wrong, but hey, I had to pull out all the stops.
This video essay is the culmination of a lifetime of thinking about the misbegotten, forgotten, underrated and unrepresented. The olympics of failure.
Here it is. The 100th Unloved.
