SDCC 2020: The Most Romantic Toothbrushing Scene on Television: The LGBTQ Panel

Playing a gay man on "Council of Dads" inspired J. August Richards to be public about being gay for the first time. "I knew that I could not portray this man honestly without revealing that I'm a gay man myself. I was going to have to bring all of my experiences to the table and talk about being black and gay. I wanted to be able to contribute from a place of authority. Before this, I was having such difficulties navigating the business as a black actor [I was not ready to come out]. Now at 46, I want to fight oppression with my work. I feel like my work is this conversation about black male humanity. I feel like the universe was asking me to take my place."

Jamie Chung described the "right and real and fluid" development of the Mulan character she plays on "Once Upon a Time." "She and Sleeping Beauty went on a journey to find her prince and developed a relationship that could not be ignored."

Tatiana Maslany spoke about being moved by the response of the "Orphan Black" fans "who were seeing themselves on screen and able to speak to their parents about who they are, a way of telling a story where they could go, 'Hey, that's me.' It was really eye-opening to me because I moved through the world with a lot of privilege, and our show is about identity and the myriad of ways we express being human."

Jamie Clayton spoke about being "a woman of trans experience, playing a woman of trans experience, written by a woman of trans experience" in "Sense8," "the most beautiful layered cake of all these amazing flavors." When there are more characters like that, there will be more characters whose gender or sexuality is just one part of the story. "Having more representation means you don't put the burden on just one character."

Harry Shum, Jr. plays a 400-year-old bi character on "Shadowhunters." He wanted to make sure the character was not watered down to be "TV-friendly." His character falls "in love with the soul and not the gender. It's important to plant seeds that go further than what they've been told in past TV," and it is meaningful to show "a couple being domesticated in a weird sci-fi/fantasy world."