The Honesty of Who We Are: How Nicole Holofcener Captures Human Dynamics

Once again, Nicole Holofcener’s craft shines through humanistic dialogue that peaks through the cracks in our closets to hear our most inane, selfish, insecure, and heartfelt moments. Her latest is the culmination of an artist who has made a career in studying human intricacies. She wields an observant interest in the in-between days—the walks we trace with friends, the ice cream cones we consume, even the meals we share. Holofcener busies herself with the conversations that lack revelations but build the substance on which relationships are rooted, accompanied by the frustrations of growing older. Holofcener’s writing is formidable in its delicacy.

There are no affairs, big blowouts, or moments where the couple's marriage is fundamentally threatened. Rather, they're shaken, but the shaking stems from their insecurities. Those who love you the most possess the ability to hurt you the most too. Even as our skin toughens with age and our ability to bounce back strengthens, we remain vulnerable to those who have seen us at our weakest, their opinions the ones we reach for first.

Holofcener’s work, including “Friends with Money,” “Enough Said,” and co-writing “Can You Ever Forgive Me,” allows for the understanding that our interior lives and the day-to-day explorations of self can possess the same magnitude as a life-or-death scenario. Every choice is based on action—no matter how significant. Her films depict the toll those decisions can take—often through small, petty cruelties or earnest yet tepid forgiveness.

Perhaps her greatest asset, Holofcener's interest extends farther than merely one relationship. Instead, her films inquire into each character and what makes them tick, what spurs them to action, or renders them incapable of decisiveness. She takes all those different pieces, everything that builds to the whole of an individual, and then observes how one person affects and reacts to lovers, strangers, and family alike. Holofcener discovers romantic and platonic love stories with the intuition of a writer who knows a relationship is only as interesting as the characters who make it.