The Future of the Movies, Part 3: Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt

How do you decide the best way to show theater audiences an 8-hour series?

We started February 2nd showing “The Chosen” for two weeks, episodes 1 through 3 for two weeks. Then we showed 4 through 6 for two weeks. We scheduled the last two episodes for a week with an option to extend it if there is demand. We found that if you go see 1 through 3, you’re likely to come back for the rest.

The research predicted that about 70 percent who came for the first episodes would come back and it turned out to be spot on. We started with them coming out of the pandemic doing a Christmas program called “The Messengers” that was the story of the birth of Jesus, with a lot of faith-based musical artists. That did very well for us. We did another Christmas special with them. We did Season 3, Episodes 1 and 2 and 7 and 8, sort of book-ended things. Then we said, “You know what? Let's do all episodes for Season 4.” It's worked out very, very well for us. I think we're probably going to end somewhere around $70 million on that.

What is your most effective marketing strategy?

What I always tell people here: “You need to understand what our content partners’ objectives are. We have people that come to us that don't care about making money; they got more money than they know what to do with. It's cause related or something.

We have people on the other end that have a message that they really want to get out there but of course, they want to monetize their content. So it's understanding the content provider and then once we're on board, both the content provider and us and exhibition, then what we do is we put together a marketing plan for that and we know how to find audiences.

Some people look at us like we have three heads with some of the stuff that we've been doing, but we've done the research and we know there's an audience for whatever the content is out there. So the marketing is a three-legged stool as I like to call it. It's us, it's exhibition, and we bank heavily on our content providers as well and we do that because there's a big business model that's very different than the business model that you'll typically see in the distribution area.

o what we do is a box office revenue share. It really helps with the marketing because there's a split at the box office between us, exhibition, and the content provider. It keeps everybody on an even playing field as far as being motivated to contribute to the marketing.