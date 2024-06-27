Sundance x Chicago Brings Film's Premier Festival to the Windy City

In addition, more than a dozen community events have been organized to further link Sundance's mission with Chicago's bustling independent film and arts culture. This includes panels on sustainable innovation in independent filmmaking, roundtables on film distribution, and independent cinema's ties to Black liberation.

Most notably, on Saturday, June 29, from 12:15 pm - !pm, RogerEbert.com Publisher Chaz Ebert will participate with Whitney Spencer, Alex Thompson, Eddie Linker, Haroula Rose, and Mark Glassgow, on a panel hosted by the Chicago Media Coalition, including Sisters in Cinema: "Lights, Camera, Collaboration! The Art of Filmmaker and Funder Partnerships." The conversation will be part of a program called: Individual Investors Partnering with Filmmakers. This will take place at the Sisters in Cinema Media Arts Center at 2310 E. 75th Street, Chicago, Illinois 60649. The event continues with other segments until 3 pm.

The event is a hybrid, in person and live-streamed for those who can't attend in person. It is open to the media and is free and open to the general public. Attendees can RSVP here.

This will be followed by a book signing for Chaz Ebert's new book, It's Time to Give a FECK: Elevating Humanity Through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion and Kindness. https://giveafeck.com

More than a Midwestern supplement to one of the world's foremost international film fests, Sundance x Chicago may well serve as a kind of test run for where the fest might go next. In April, The Sundance Institute announced that they were considering leaving Park City, Utah, its home since Robert Redford founded the fest in 1981, and finding a new host city beginning in 2027. A strong showing for this Chicago extension might make a compelling case for the city to become Sundance's new home.

You can find more programming details and tickets to public events at Sundance Institute x Chicago 2024.