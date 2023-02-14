Short Films in Focus: The Oscar-Nominated Short Films of 2023

The shorts programs will be in theaters starting February 17th. They will also be available on iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play. For more info, visit Shorts.tv.

Animated Shorts

"Ice Merchants"

“The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse” - A boy and a mole become friends in a snowy wilderness. An encounter with a fox becomes an opportunity rather than a threat. “One of our greatest freedoms is how we react to things,” says the Mole. They eventually befriend a horse as they travel toward a cluster of lights in the distance that might be a home. Based on the bestseller by Charlie Mackesy, who also co-directed it with Peter Baynton, this gentle film is probably best watched in a melancholy state, but I imagine it works wonders no matter what. The characters speak knowingly about the virtues of kindness, bravery, and love while also expressing their personal doubts and fears. Some will find the fortune cookie nature of it a bit too much to bear. I guess I watched it at the right time. Whatever the case, it could very well win the night (it helps that J.J. Abrams and Woody Harrelson are producers and Idris Elba and Gabriel Byrne provide voices). (32 min.)

“The Flying Sailor” - In this short from Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby, a sailor gets a little too close to a disaster and sees his life and death flash before him. "The Flying Sailor" thwarts expectations at nearly every turn, starting off as a lighthearted catastrophe-in-the-making and gradually becoming something much more serene and spiritual. The film’s final coda will also surprise you. While the animation will captivate any viewer, the film’s soundscapes should be experienced on the best sound system you have available, including headphones. The score complements the interiors and exteriors of the sailor’s journey as he travels through a fractured narrative that represents all our lives until the moment we float away into the void. Pair this up with “Bardo” and see what you think. (8 min.)

“Ice Merchants” - For a while, I wasn’t quite sure what to make of João Gonzalez's wordless story. It tells of a father and son who live in a house built on stilts along the side of a steep mountain, but eventually it becomes quite clear that the location becomes too perilous for them. Like “The Flying Sailor,” "Ice Merchants" uses animation to take the viewer on a spiritual flight through a dream that started out as a nightmare. Sound is also key here and Gonzalez creates immense tension with just the sound of wood creaking its way toward certain death. A terrific film. (15 min.)