Short Films in Focus: Summer Hit

The film follows the end of a summer fling between two college students, Emil (Atli Benedikt) and Laia (Martina Roura), who are from Iceland and Spain, respectively, and are spending the summer in Munich. They live separately and have had sex a few times. They seem to enjoy each other’s company and both have agreed that this would be temporary and nothing serious. But one morning, Emil professes his love for Laia and, in a panic, she runs away and stops answering his texts, even though she left her wallet at his place. How long can this go on?

Wahjudi captures that feeling of a youthful romantic bond between two people who are trying to act like adults, but don’t quite have the maturity necessary to take the relationship to the next level. Benedikt and Rourna have an easygoing charm and chemistry that makes you believe they have been together a while, even though they'll probably move on from each other and start new lives separately. But they’ll always have Munich.

Interestingly, “Summer Hit” makes Munich look like a sun-drenched haven of romantic possibilities, something one probably doesn't always associate with that city. You sometimes forget they’re not in Paris or Barcelona, as this movie conveys a feeling of a lighthearted, rom-com travelogue through those city streets. It’s also a wise movie about how sex attaches people, quite incidentally, and also how it is used to solve all arguments, if only temporarily.

“Summer Hit” is a perfect short to watch in August, just as the summer starts to die down and, were it a more ideal world, we find ourselves struggling to return to our normal lives.

Q&A with writer/director Berthold Wahjudi

How did this come about?

"Summer Hit" is my second year film of my directing degree at the University of Television and Film Munich. We had a very limited budget so I wrote this script to fit the resources that were available to us as students. Plus, I always wanted to make a romantic-comedy. The genre has a really bad reputation, especially amongst art school students here in Germany. But I grew up watching loads of rom-coms and wanted to prove that you can bend its genre conventions to honestly portray our generations insecurities when it comes to matters of love and sex.