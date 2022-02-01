Short Films in Focus: Solace

Over the course of its 45-minute running time, Tom Gibbons’ “Solace” depicts Saabe’s efforts as he battles sleep deprivation, hail storms, illness, and potentially dangerous peaks and valleys. Traveling with him is a very devoted camera crew and his wife and one-year-old. These people are all key to making this journey work because the encouraging word or smile can go a long way. The endurance is physical, but the ability to overcome it all is strictly mental, according to Saabe, a nice, bearded gentleman who spent an “Into The Wild”-like existence in New Zealand and knows a thing or two about how to navigate and appreciate nature.

Gibbons' film often feels like a collage of sorts, depicting the journey with a variety of different cameras and formats. The film clocks down its days on the trail through multiple montage sequences, giving us a day-by-day account of all the treacherous moments, as well as the necessary resting and mealtimes it takes just to stay mentally and physically healthy. Saabe is always mindful of his family as he approaches a dangerous element and whether or not it is worth making the decision to move ahead, which makes him a reasonable and grounded kind of daredevil and one worth rooting for.

One might look at this as a “Free Solo” in miniature, another endurance doc designed to keep us on the edge of our seats as we watch someone dare to attempt the impossible. “Solace” earns our interest, though, through its concise storytelling and tight editing. There are enough moments of warmth and humor that help to make Saabe’s comments about the need for human connection palpable. We want to see him succeed, but there is also a lot to be said for the journey itself and its many different landscapes. It serves as a reminder to either get out and see more of the world or, at the very least, get out of the house once in a while, go for a walk and take in your surroundings.