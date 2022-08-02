Short Films in Focus: Charlotte

Dorn’s film gives us a clear view of these characters’ lives as the film jumps around in time. Lena Black’s frustration with a condescending interview on a talk show helps go a long way toward explaining her behavior around her own children, who, as adults, still try to sort through their experience of living with her and how that has informed their parenting. Eli records tapes for his estranged father (whom we never meet) because his own mother cannot come to terms with his interest in music. He’s writing songs that kids write at this age and is fiercely proud of them (it’s weird, but “Dog Patient Dog” will stay in your head more than the snippets of “Charlotte” that we get to hear).

The animation/puppetry style works well for this material, especially in this era of short films when using puppetry and animation is often employed for documentary reenactments (see “Shots In the Dark WIth David Godlis” from a few months ago, just one example). I’ve become so accustomed to this approach, it actually made me look up to see if these people were actually real. I somehow never tire of this tactile method. The story feels lived-in and incredibly personal, but Dorn is working from scratch and has great affection for his characters, warts and all. The imperfections of the animation style compliment the messy lives these characters currently lead. It magically draws us in closer.

The film reminded me of the novels of Nick Hornby (About A Boy and Juliet, Naked, in particular) and Dorn is equally wise about the role music plays in our personal lives and how it can come back to haunt us when we least expect it. Maybe someday, “Dog Patient Dog” will become a pop sensation, leaving a trail of happy fans and messy personal lives in its wake.

Q&A with director Zach Dorn

How did this come about?

“Charlotte” took shape after I heard the Carly Rae Jepsen cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” while shopping at a department store in Santa Clarita, California. I’m not sure if you’re familiar with the Carly Rae Jepsen version, but it’s undeniably upbeat and catchy. The song is an unexpected interpretation of such a sentimental and melancholic masterpiece. For months, I imagined these two songs in conversation. There was something irreconcilable between them, a cavernous distance, but I couldn’t get over the sensation that Carly Rae Jepsen and Joni Mitchell were still singing the same song. This contradiction inspired the script and animation style.