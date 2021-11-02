Short Films in Focus: Shots in the Dark with David Godlis

How did this come about? When did you meet Godlis?

Since nervously meeting Godlis for the first time, I've realized how easy it really is to find and meet him. You can find him anywhere and everywhere throughout the village in NYC, or at any sort of screening event in the city--especially at Film at Lincoln Center, where he often works as the event photographer. That's where I met him. And he's the sweetest, funniest, talkative guy I've ever met. I had always been a fan. I was familiar with his images since I was very young. Noah and I were nine and six years old when we found and fell in love with punk. I think Noah even went as Joey Ramone for halloween when he was eight years old. We love the music from that time and place (CBGB's in the late '70s) But more importantly, we've adopted the "punk"/DIY attitude when it comes to making our films and animations.

But when I was face to face with Godlis for the first time, it was the first time I was getting my information from the source, from someone who was THERE at CB's in the '70s. I was a nervous tongue-tied fan. But as soon as David started talking to me, he put me at ease and we got along great. That was where the friendship began. After some time of hanging out here and there at film screenings and events, I became nervous again because I wanted to ask David if we could make a film about his life and work. I knew David well enough at that point to know he was an absolute dream subject for a rollicking film like the one we wanted to make. I finally asked him and to our delight said yes.

Did he have any stories to tell that didn’t make the final cut?

What makes David's stories extra special is that they're not tabloid-y. They're unbelievably tender stories about how the community of friends at CBGB's was like a family. One of my favorite stories that I fought and fought for (which didn't end up making it), was a story about a photograph he had taken. The photo is of Merv, the huge, intimidating bouncer of CBGB's. He's standing outside with two unopened Heinekens, grinning from ear to ear. Every night, Merv went up the block to the Tin Palace, because the only beer at CBGB's was awful and warm. Merv himself didn't mind the beer at CBGB's, in fact another one of my favorite pictures (which is in the film) is Merv emphatically chugging a draft beer behind the counter. The two Heinekens he got every night were for the door-woman, Roberta Bailey. Something has always spoken to me about this picture--the smile on Merv's face is contagious, especially knowing that he's happy to be helping his friend get through another rough and rowdy night.