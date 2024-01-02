Short Films in Focus: Breaking Silence

Walker Estes has been a deaf advocate for much of his adult life. He travels out to many prisons in the south and speaks to inmates about their frustrations about the system that too often fails them. Finally, these people have someone working on their behalf to make their days a bit more bearable, even if he’s just someone who can do nothing but listen. Sometimes that’s enough. Walker’s daughter, Leslie, a CODA (child of deaf adult) with a troubled past, has been through the prison system herself and is now out on parole. She has seen it all first hand and now that she has grown older and wiser, works with her father to help deaf inmates, many of whom are trying to start their lives over now that they’re out. They need people like Walter and Leslie to make sure they have a smooth transition back into society and don’t fall into certain legal traps.

Bench and Silverstein have two stories to tell here: One, about Walter and Leslie's advocacy and the second about their own past as father and daughter. They cover a lot of ground in seventeen minutes where the viewer gets a good sense of where each of these people came from and where they’re headed. The people they're helping are some of the film’s warmest moments, but not in a way that feels treacly. We come to understand that the work they’re doing is not just out of advocacy or social justice, but also as a personal journey for both of them that feels like its till has a long way to go. I hope Bench and Silverstein catch up with them again.

Also worth noting is the choice to let the subtitled interviews of the deaf subjects run during long cutaways and sequences, without the aid of voiceover. It seems like such a simple, no-brainer idea, and yet I feel like this is the first time I’ve seen it done. The silence that’s left while we read their thoughts and ideas brings us closer to them, while also giving the film its own visual language that makes it all the more compelling.

This wasn’t planned, but January feels like the right time for this film. As we all start to look ahead at the new year and at things we’d like to change or make happen, “Breaking Silence” offers us a window into the lives of people who, in many different ways, face a new future with some help from others along the way. I hope there are more Walkers and Leslies out there.