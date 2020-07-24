SDCC 2020: The Science of Back to the Future

Science Fiction

If you're writing about time travel you probably don't need to talk to a scientist. Scott said he deals with it "more as a logic problem.” Barber worked on "Back to the Future" which "has its own established physics of how time travel works." It's important to know your universe whether it be the history of Cybertron or the science of Doc Brown (Great Scott!).

Scott used to be a technology and science writer, so he knows how to do research but cautions against "going down a rabbit hole" of endless science.

Barber has "a comic book writer’s knowledge" of science but has two back-ups: a wife who is a real scientist working with cancer and a high school friend who is a physicist and enjoys crazy physics questions.

The "Back to the Future" and "Transformers" crossover starts at the end of the first "Back to the Future" movie. The time machine with Doc Brown disappears and suddenly giant robots appear. The time machine returns, but transforms into an Autobot: Gigawatt, an Autobot scientist who is searching for Doc Brown.

The Real Science

Will noted that science fiction was the source of her first huge disappointment when she learned that the planet Vulcan didn't exist. As for time travel, you can only go into the future and you'll be further into the future at the end of this sentence than you were at the beginning. Don't hate me for that; a scientist said it.

Space travel is another problem. Will said that it took New Horizon from 2006 to 2015 to get to Pluto (which may or may not be a planet depending on which side you're on). It still takes less than a year to get to Mars without a person (The Mars Rover launches later this month and should reach Mars in late winter of next year). Earthling science hasn't gotten to warp speed and scientists don't know if black holes can jump you across the universe.