SDCC 2020: The Mandalorian and His Many Gadgets

For those unfamiliar with the show, the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) is a bounty hunter, Din Djarin, roaming alone in what is essentially a galactic Western. Sometimes called "Mando," which is a generic term for all members of the clan of skilled warriors known as the Mandalorians, he is asked by "The Client" (Werner Herzog) to track and find a valuable asset: the 50-year-old Yoda. Having delivered the asset to his client, the Mandalorian decides to rescue the Child and, as a result, a bounty is placed on his head. The events take place after the fall of the Empire, but before the rise of the First Order. The Mandalorian's world is far from the authority of the New Republic at the outer reaches of the galaxy.

Glenn took the gadgets on at first in a logical progression. A bounty hunter needs to track, shoot the competitors and then capture the desired entity.

Tracking Fob

The Mandalorian is a member of the Bounty Hunters' Guild which gives members tracking fobs that they return after they've captured their quarry.

Glenn posed the problem of a galactic tracking system and immediately rejected the notion of entities having RFID chips because you'd need a galactic positioning system (a different type of GPS) and the Mandalorian is never shown taking a chip out to prevent being tracked once he has captured his bounty. Dennin noted you need 1) something to lock in on as a signal and 2) you are tracking something biological.

Siepser's solution was that everyone's biological data is unique and "would probably react to being stimulated by electromagnetic waves," an idea that he got from Star Trek. In the Star Wars galaxy there must then be "sensors everywhere and they're constantly pinging," and because we know the Star Wars universe has a sophisticated communication system, Dennin added that the bounty hunters could "piggyback on that system."

Amban Sniper Rifle

This rifle disintegrates so it isn't for your bounty target unless you can bring back a cloak and claim your reward. In this case, the blast kills without destroying the clothing. Glenn noted that in a Looney Tunes cartoon ("Duck Dodgers in the 24 1/2th Century"), Marvin the Martian had a similar firearm and disintegrated Daffy Duck but the technology in that cartoon allowed another device to re-integrate later, so that might be a possibility.