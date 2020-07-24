SDCC 2020: Star Trek Universe Expands to Lower Decks

The full table read is available on "Star Trek" platforms as well as CBS All Access. The fun part about the read was the dialogue was intercut with storyboard images and rough CGI snippets to give you an idea of what happens behind the scenes before the episode is fully edited.

Tradition of "Star Trek"

"Star Trek" is about a world we aspire to. Imagine a world with no sexism, no racism, no hunger and no greed. Can we make it so?

In the tradition of "Star Trek" and its vision of a world that values people for who they are, no matter what race, gender, species, sexual orientation, etc., this panel discussed what "Star Trek" means during these tumultuous times and encouraged people to donate to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF).

Five Fast Facts

· The “Star Trek: Discovery” full table read of "Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2" is available here.

· According to Doug Jones (Saru), Kelpiens will have "a place at the table" in the Federation.

· Philippa Georgiou is, according to Yeoh, "really pissed off" and "she is a survivor" and "a formidable ally or enemy" and "power is something that inherently she has—she doesn't seek it; she just has it."

· Season three will blend the personal and the family with the characters of Paul Stamets and Hugh Culmer, a gay couple, according to Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz.

· Ethan Peck said that Spock's experience with Michael Burnham gave him "permission to be human."

Bonus: Anson Mount's Captain Pike will be haunted by his future and wonder, "How do you move forward?" Mount noted that Pike's future is "not so pretty" and that may determine how he uses the rest of his life.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks"

The year is 2380, after "Nemesis" but before "Picard." Developed by Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty"), "Star Trek: Lower Decks" is a half-hour animated comedy series that has a black female captain, Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), but focuses on the support crew serving on one of the Starfleet's less stellar ships, the USS Cerritos (which is, for those who don't live in SoCal, the name of an actual city with a population of 49K in Los Angeles County).