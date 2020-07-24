SDCC 2020: Let Your Imagination Go Completely Wild: Behind the Scenes Panels

Three spouse-teams spoke about collaborating on projects for film, television, and gaming. Supervising editor David Nordstrom and his wife producer/supervising editor Arielle Kilker, whose projects together include the Netflix documentary "Cheer," admitted that they had to start commuting separately to help give them some boundaries between home and work. But, like the other couples, Nordstrom said "part of the joy of being part of a collaborative team is that it is less lonely. Editing is very solitary work, so it's nice to have someone who gets it." "They say collaboration is like a good marriage," Nordstrom said. On this panel it was both.

Avori and D__Rich of 303 eSports talked about the world of gaming, and their efforts to be more inclusive. Both naturally competitive, which is an asset in their jobs but not so much in their relationship, talked about learning to work as a team, to be even prouder of each other's achievements than they are of their own.

Stunt coordinators Hiro Koda and Jahnel Curfman ("Cobra Kai," "Stranger Things") are strict about making sure they have regular date nights with no talking about projects. All the women on the panel talked about seeing more women and working to make things better for women in their fields. Curfman, who got her start as a gymnast who did motion capture work on "Avatar," said, "We're seeing a lot more women behind the scenes, grips, camera. It is so refreshing." They provide support when they see someone who is mistreated, even if it is just to say, "I saw how he talked to you and I'm really sorry." Still, she said, "Stunts is very much a boys club. I'm so outnumbered." ("She holds her own," Koda assured us.) She said that as more action roles are being written for women it gives the stunt women more opportunities as well, and better stunts, "getting away from the pretty dancer-ness, more martial arts."

They all appreciated the kind of shorthand communication you only have with the people you trust and know best, and working as a team can bring you closer. "While you're working on a project together," said Curfman, "you have a common enemy."

Scream queen actress Danielle Harris of the "Halloween" franchise moderated a panel called "From Script to Screen," with three composers, a cinematographer, a screenwriter/director/editor, and a make-up designer. At SDCC that panel would have been in one of the smaller rooms, with room for about 150 people. Online, there were 3,125 watching as it first went "live" on the schedule and limitless more will be able to watch as it remains on YouTube.

