Just Another Step on the Journey, Man!: 1983's Underrated NYE Comedy, Get Crazy

With the exception of “New Year’s Eve,” all the movies cited above are obviously worthy choices and you may have a favorite or two I neglected to mention. However, there's one great movie set entirely on New Year’s Eve that's only rarely cited, and that is the wild rock ’n’ roll comedy “Get Crazy.” Originally released in 1983, it did not make an impact at the box office and its long period of unavailability on home video has only caused it to slip further into obscurity. Despite its rarity, the film has still maintained a small-but-loyal cult over the years, and now, at long last, "Get Crazy" has finally been released as a special edition Blu-ray by Kino Lorber, just in time to help usher in 2022.

The movie was directed by Allan Arkush, one of the many filmmakers over the years to have risen through the ranks at Roger Corman’s New World Pictures, having worked in the trailer department to eventually directing the cult classic “Rock ’n’ Roll High School.” After the success of that movie, he directed a project for a major studio that unfortunately turned out to be “Heartbeeps,” a weird comedy-fantasy about a couple of robots (played by Andy Kaufman and Bernadette Peters) who fall in love.

In search of a project after that commercial and critical flop, Arkush hit upon the idea of a story inspired by his days in the late '60s working as an usher and a member of the stage crew at The Fillmore East, the famous New York venue run by promoter Bill Graham that was a regular stop for many of the biggest music acts of the era. Although Arkush initially contemplated telling a realistic story that was set during the period he actually worked there, it turned out that the only way to get the financing was if it was set in contemporary times and done in a much more broadly comedic manner.

"Get Crazy" is set on December 31, 1982 as rock impresario Max Wolfe (Allan Garfield) and the staff of the Saturn Theater are preparing for their annual New Year’s Eve concert spectacular, featuring a wide variety of musical acts; Max himself is going to ride a rocket to the stage to lead the countdown at midnight. Max is then visited by sleazy concert promoter Colin Beverly (Ed Begley Jr.) and his henchmen Mark and Marv (one-time teen heartthrobs Bobby Sherman and Fabian Forte), who try to buy out his 30-year lease on the building in order to tear it down. Max refuses and gets so stressed out by the encounter that he suffers a possible heart attack, putting the show's operations in the hands of his loyal stage manager, Neil Allen (Daniel Stern), and Willy Loman (Gail Edwards), a visiting former employee pressed into service. Meanwhile, Max’s weasel nephew Sammy (Miles Chapin) makes his own deal with Colin and goes about trying to sabotage the venue in order to force Max to sign it over.