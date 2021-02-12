Farewell to the Video Store

And Family Video on Rand Rd. and on Wheeling Rd. in Prospect Heights.

They’re all gone now, but I have hung onto so many items from those places, including an expansive movie poster collection, which my friends Jim and Justin helped me curate. We would regularly raid the dumpsters of these stores and take home rolls of movie posters and standees. We would also ask store owners if they had anything they wanted to give us and many were eager to give us their trash (treasures).

Much of this trash provided a window into the business of a video store during that time. I found all sorts of advertisements to retailers offering deals on titles: “Buy four copies of ‘Brazil,’ get a fifth free!” From many years as a customer and employee, I learned that video store owners were an eccentric bunch (that’s putting it politely in some cases). What exactly lured them to the business model of having to purchase one copy of “Shy People” for around $70 and then hoping it would rent at least 20 times for it to make its money back? It was a prohibitively expensive business before DVD came around. Little wonder that so many video stores in the ‘80s and ‘90s came and went. In the documentary “The Last Blockbuster” (which I recommend), I was stunned to see the owner of that store buying movies at a Target instead of from a distributor at a discount. Then again, do we have those distributors anymore? Why would we?

As a teenager, my small bedroom looked like a shabby video store, with posters everywhere, issues of Video Review laying around, movie standees and an overflow of Kodak VHS tapes. Over the decades, it morphed into a laserdisc collection, then DVD and now Blu-ray/4K. But I still managed to hang onto trinkets from the past, including a Blockbuster Video name tag, assorted buttons and a VHS copy of “9 to 5” from Quick-Flix Video, my personal favorite store from the mid-to-late ‘80s, my formative years as a burgeoning film student.

And now I have signage from Family Video. Driving hours out of the way to look around at fading video stores sounds like madness to some people, but I have to think some of you reading this get it. Sure, I got some movies, too, but I think having a physical piece of the video store itself has an extra special meaning to it. It’s like owning a 16mm projector or an old BETA player. It has no practical use in 2021. Just personal value.

Credit: Danny Knight

When Video Archives in Hermosa Beach, California closed, Quentin Tarantino (a former employee) bought their whole inventory and recreated the store in his basement. He spoke of that place being a lifesaver to him and I imagine videos stores had that effect on many people. They were a film school, a social gathering, a place of cinematic discovery, date nights, and rites of passage. For a film lover today, the fact that there will be no more stores of any kind for other film lovers to congregate is just sad. Yes, I have made many discoveries by browsing through selections on the best streaming services. I’ve also gotten headaches.